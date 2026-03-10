Iran’s Security Chief Warns Trump: ‘Be Careful Not To Be Eliminated’

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tensions between Iran and the United States escalated further as Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, issued a stark warning to U.S. President Donald Trump. Larijani, responding to Trump’s recent threats over Iran’s activities in the Strait of Hormuz, cautioned the U.S. leader to “be careful not to be eliminated.”

In his message on the social media platform X, Larijani wrote:

“The sacrificial nation of Iran doesn’t fear your empty threats. Even those bigger than you couldn’t eliminate Iran. Be careful not to get eliminated yourself.”

The warning followed Trump’s post on X, in which he declared that the U.S. would respond decisively if Iran interfered with oil shipments through the Strait, describing such moves as a serious threat to global security. Larijani dismissed these statements as hollow threats, emphasizing Iran’s resilience and signaling potential consequences for aggressive actions.

Observers say the exchange is part of a broader cycle of escalating rhetoric between the two nations, with potential implications for regional security and global oil markets.

The warning coincides with heightened military activity in the Gulf region, including drone strikes and increased deployments by both Iranian and U.S. forces, raising concerns about potential unintended confrontations.