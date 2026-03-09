Iraq Coach Wants World Cup Play-Off To Be Postponed

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The head coach of Iraq national team, Graham Arnold. Iraq has said the World Cup play-off decider later this month should be postponed amid the escalating US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Iraqis are set to face either Bolivia or Suriname in the Mexican city of Monterrey on 31 March, with the winner of the inter-continental play-off booking their place in the 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from 11 June.

But Iraq are concerned they might not be able to get their players and staff over to Mexico for the match because of the travel disruption in the Middle East, triggered by the conflict in neighbouring Iran.

Iraqi airspace has been closed since 28 February when the first US-Israeli strikes began and Iran responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf states and other nearby countries.

Arnold, who became Iraq manager in May 2025, said putting together a team solely with players based outside Iraq would hinder the country’s chances of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986.

“It wouldn’t be our best team and we need our best team for the country’s biggest game in 40 years,” the Australian said.

“The Iraqi people are so passionate about the game that it is insane. The fact that they haven’t qualified for 40 years is probably the main reason I took this job.

“But at this stage with the airport being shut down we are working hard to try and find another alternative.”

Iraq defeated the United Arab Emirates 3-2 on aggregate in the fifth round of the World Cup qualifiers in Asia last November to book their place in the inter-continental play-off.

Bolivia face Suriname in their inter-continental play-off semi-final on 26 March, with the winners taking on Iraq for the right to join 47 other nations at the World Cup.

“If FIFA was to delay the game it gives us time to prepare properly,” Arnold said.

“Let Bolivia play Suriname this month and then a week before the World Cup, we play the winner in the US. The winner of that game stays on and the loser goes home.

“Our federation’s president Adnan Dirjal is working round the clock trying to plan and prepare to make everyone in Iraq’s dream come true so we need this decision made quickly.”

FIFA has not reacted to the development.