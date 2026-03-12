Iraq Halts Oil Port Operations After Tanker Attack

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Iraq has suspended operations at its oil ports following attacks on tankers near its territorial waters, authorities said on Thursday, as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt maritime security in the Gulf.

Farhan al-Fartousi, Director-General of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), said the decision was taken after an explosion struck a tanker during a ship to ship fuel transfer operation near Basra.

“The operation of oil ports has been suspended, commercial ports continue operations,” al-Fartousi was quoted by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) as saying.

According to Iraqi officials, the vessel was carrying petroleum products supplied by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) and was in the process of loading fuel when the explosion occurred. One of the smaller vessels involved flies the Maltese flag.

Rescue teams recovered 38 people from the scene, with one confirmed fatality, while firefighting vessels from Basra Oil Port were deployed to extinguish fires on the affected ships.

Search operations for missing crew members were continuing.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an “attack” warning after receiving reports that two tankers had been struck by unknown projectiles in the northern Gulf about five nautical miles south of Al Basrah.

The agency said fires broke out on board the vessels but confirmed that crew members were evacuated safely.

The incident comes amid escalating regional tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel, which has raised concerns over the safety of commercial shipping routes in the Gulf and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.