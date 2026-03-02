444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said Ireti Kingibe will not return to the Senate in 2027, insisting that the lawmaker has “no project to show” for her time in office.

Wike spoke during a media parley in Abuja on Monday, where he linked his prediction to what he described as Kingibe’s failure to deliver tangible projects for residents of the capital territory.

“I had said it more than one year ago, Senator Ireti, you won’t come back as a senator. That’s why you people don’t like people who tell you the truth. It’s bitter. Let her show one project,” Wike said.

Kingibe represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate and was elected in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party.

Wike added that the senator has largely been absent from satellite communities, which he described as areas where voter turnout is usually high.

“She is not there. Go to the satellite towns where the real voters are. She is not there,” he said.

The minister had in 2024 publicly declared that Kingibe would not secure a second term in 2027.

The renewed comments come after the senator accused Wike of ignoring her letters and messages over worsening insecurity in the territory. Kingibe had also alleged that the minister lacked commitment to the welfare of FCT residents, citing water scarcity and other social challenges.

During the media interaction, Wike also defended his presence at several polling units during the recent FCT area council elections, following criticisms from opposition parties.

“I’m the governor of FCT. For security, I have to find out what is going on. I don’t need to be told,” he said.

He added, “I wasn’t a candidate in the election. As the chief security officer, I have the right to have the view of what was going on.”

The minister disclosed that he visited about 10 polling units and rejected claims that his presence influenced the outcome of the polls.

“And how does it influence the election?” he asked. “I wasn’t on the ballot and I never said people should vote for any party.”