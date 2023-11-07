Irish Chef Dethrones Hilda Baci, Breaks Cooking Marathon Record

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Irish chef, Alan Fisher, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) barely four months after Nigeria’s Hilda Baci set the record.

Fisher clocked a time of 119 hours 57 minutes 24 hours to break the record set by Hilda in June.

Advertisement

The Irish chef also claimed the longest baking marathon (individual), with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

The chef who broke the records back-to-back spent more than 160 hours in the kitchen cooking and baking.

Fisher broke the record in Tokyo, Japan, cooking traditional Irish dishes for the cooking marathon.

He began his non-stop cooking marathon on Thursday, September 29 at 4 pm, making traditional Irish dishes such as bacon and cabbage, Irish stew, and chowder, finishing at 120 hours later on Monday.

Advertisement

Hilda Baci had attempted to set a record of 100 hours but about seven hours were deducted from her final total because she took extra minutes for some of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.