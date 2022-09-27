‘Irresponsible’- Ohanaeze Condemns Attack During Labour Party’s Meeting In Enugu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Tuesday, frowned on ‘the unprovoked attack and disruption’ of a Labour Party meeting at Nomeh, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State. The incident happened on Saturday, September 25, 2022.

Dr Chiedozie Ogbonnia, the national publicity secretary of the group, stated this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

Ohanaeze said it was ‘inconceivable that at a time eminent persons and groups from all over the world are embracing the Labour Party as the quintessence of equity, justice, and inter-ethnic unity in Nigeria, some disgruntled scoundrels are busy disrupting their meetings at the grassroots in the South East’.

It said it was a ‘wrong signal about the core essence for which the Igbo are known’, and warned that it should be the last time such incidents would be recorded in any part of Igbo land.

Ohanaeze called on security stakeholders to live up to their responsibilities.

According to the statement, “Emphasis is made that the character of social structure in Igbo land imposes huge responsibilities on the traditional rulers, presidents-general of town unions, the community vigilantes and ultimately the chairmen of local governments as the chief security officers.

“All security officers are hereby requested to ensure that there will never be a repeat of such irresponsible unwarranted and shameful embarrassment to the Igbo.”

It added that political parties were free to market their manifestoes and canvass for votes in all the country, warning that ‘nothing should compel the so-called unknown gunmen or the vile partisans masquerading as political leaders to employ the use of thugs to disrupt or attack political meetings in Igbo land’.

“The uninitiated may not realize the consequences that await the renegades that have made themselves the willing tools to antagonize the Igbo spirit. On the other hand, if one must work for his party or a candidate of his choice, such narrow interests must never go the extra mile to jeopardize the general Igbo interest.”