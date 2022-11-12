Is INEC Investigating Tinubu For Drug, Money Laundering Case In U.S?

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Saturday, a press statement purportedly issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claimed that the electoral umpire was investigating the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his alleged narcotics and money laundering case in the United States.

The statement dated November 11, 2022, claimed that INEC had commenced investigation into the release of the “Certified True Copy Of Order Of Criminal Forfeiture Against APC Presidential Candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the United States” by the U.S District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

It quoted the INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, as saying that the commission was “currently liaising with the Northern Illinois District Court in order to establish more facts about the case before taking a decision,” adding “We are also studying the judgment in order to determine whether offences which contradict the INEC guidelines and Electoral Act 2022 has been committed. We endeavour to expedite the process and shall communicate the results of our findings together with our decision to the general public within ten working dates from today’s date.”

But reacting in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday, Okoye said the press release which bore his signature and was written on INEC’s letterhead did not emanate from the commission.

“We wish to state categorically that the said Press Release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press Releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles. The public is advised to ignore the Press Release,” said Okoye.

The fake news came against the backdrop of the recent circulation of original court documents on the indictment of Tinubu for alleged drug dealing and money laundering in the United States.

Opponents of the APC presidential candidate have been cashing in on the development to call for his disqualification from the 2023 presidential election.

“I’m afraid that the conclusion of this case is that, from the eyes of the law . . . Bola may be disqualified from contesting if the matter goes to court. Narcotics and money laundering, whether in Nigeria or the United States, is a criminal offence,” Daniel Bwala, a spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign, said during a recent interview on Channels TV.