‘Is That Flyover Or Centre Table,’ Abia Gov Slammed Over Failure To Complete One Flyover In 4Yrs

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has come under the hammer of an indigene of the state for allegedly failing to complete a flyover project he started after spending four years in office.

Ikpeazu had set out to build the Osisioma flyover at the Osisioma junction in Aba, the commercial center of Abia State, in 2017. The overpass would become the first ever inter-change flyover in the state when eventually completed.

A viral video on social media has shown a resident of Abia mocking Ikpeazu over the project that has continued to earn him lots of criticism.

In the video that was shared on the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Facebook page, the man was seen “praying” for his fellow travelers who boarded a night bus from Aba to an unknown destination.

He also prayed to God to “baptize” Governor Ikpeazu to enable him “work” in the city of Aba to alleviate the sufferings of road users in the city.

The man wondered if the Osisioma road project being constructed by the governor is a “flyover or center table”.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Osisioma flyover would add value to the city of Aba and help motorists and other road users ply the city’s routes without hitches if completed.

Ikpeazu, who won re-election in the March 9 Abia governorship election, had on different occasions been subjected to ridicule on social media over his inability to complete the high-level road bridge project.

The governor’s critics had compared him with Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state who was said to have constructed four flyovers in his state “with lesser budget” under 4 years as governor.

Below are some of the criticisms on Twitter:

