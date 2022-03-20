‘Is There Voodoo In APC?’ Members, Analysts Speak On Confusion In Party Ahead Of National Convention

Since the last 10 days there have been 17 press statements issued by contending forces in the 13-member Caretaker Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The statements flew in all directions but in no particular direction solving no particular problems and addressing none but causing more confusion.

What should have served as a simple transition of power from the CECPC Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, to a member of the committee and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, became the basis of a “palace coup.”

Buni claimed to have transmitted power to Bello before embarking on his trip to the UAE for medical holiday, but Bello denied receiving any such letter.

The letter was also not made public, but it was the beginning of a public disagreement among the leaders of the party who took sides.

Bello immediately changed the composition of the national convention sub-committees created by Buni, inaugurated them and wrote the independent National Electoral Commission notifying and inviting it to the party’s emergency National Executive Council meeting.

The aim was to pass a vote of no confidence on Buni and the secretary of the CECPC, Mr John Akpanudoedehe.

But INEC wrote back saying it could not attend as it did not recognize the leadership of the party that wrote it and secondly that the invite did not meet the 21 days political parties are required to notify the commission of all their activities as provided in section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The plan to sack Buni backfired after Buhari, who was initially said to have given the go-ahead for his ouster, asked that the status-quo be maintained in the party.

Mr. Akpanudoedehe, who was sacked as secretary By Bello group, insisted he remained in his position.

Both camps took their fight to Buhari in London with some ministers and highly placed appointees of government meeting the president before Buni changed his mind to also meet the President.

Sensing he was misled, the president issued a press statement while in the UK where he had gone for medical checks saying Buni remained the party’s chairman, and called all to maintain status quo.

By Thursday, the comedy had reached full circle with three press statements in quick succession by the warring camps.

But calm seemed to have returned after Buni’s arrival to the country.

Bello visited him and allayed fears over Akpanudoedehe’s sacking, with both leaders saying there was no crisis in the party.

But some members of the party have reacted to the confusion that enveloped the party up till last week, at a time its national convention was few weeks away.

“The way the party is being run is the way the country is being run,” said Mr Sunday Okorie, a former Senatorial candidate of the party who spoke to THE WHISTLER over the weekend.

“In fact, it’s better said the way the country is being run is the way the party is being run. It’s strange! Strange things are happening!

“The last two weeks informed some of us that the party is in the hands of yahoo yahoo (byword for internet scam) because what leaders decide the fate of an association or organisation singlehandedly?

“Or what leader decides a course of action before thinking about the guiding principle, which is the law? We have seen all of those and it tells me that, maybe the ghost of Adams Oshiomhole is haunting the party,” he said.

Bimbo Daramola,a former federal lawmaker, is also critical of the leadership of the party, and believed the party is suffering from the curse of its former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He said, “Because the happening since his exit tells me that what I heard he said would happen to the party could be true. He said ‘I leave you with confusion and may you have it in unparallel measure ‘.

“The leadership of the party under president Buhari and Buni must prove to the contrary that there are no curses in the party. We are on the eve of the election – a major election yet the party is enmeshed in confusion.”

He warned that if the combination of “centrifugal and centripetal forces eat the party in opposite direction, then what would be left of the party will be nothing.

“I am already sensing defeat in intra-party transition of presidential power because outside the party, the country is bleeding.

“You know what’s happening – fuel crisis, inflation, unilateral increase in electricity tariff, bad road, insecurity, excessive borrowing and debt servicing, how then can the party compete with the PDP?

“But the APC is having disagreement about its leadership. Don’t forget the many court cases against the party about the legitimacy of its leadership. So you might as well say it’s a thin rope for the APC to walk.

“For me, the future of the party we fought so hard to form is bleak not with what has happened in the last two weeks.”

Buni’s return and subsequent reception in his home for Bello may appear to have brought calm to the party, but many still insist the crisis is far from over.

This is the view of Mr Adamu Bello, a former member of the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the party, who noted that there were still crises in state chapters of the party.

He said, “Hold the convention and then open more wounds because you need to settle the crises first.

“Also, resolve outstanding issues with regards to so many cases against the leadership. One has been vacated but there are others.

“Then you talk about the legality of the convention because INEC in its last correspondence drew the party’s attention to the fact that it must be notified freshly 21 days before it could grace the event.

“I think the party must look into that before we run foul of the law.”

At the moment, the party is not looking into that but bent on proceeding with its convention.

Also speaking on Sunday with THE WHISTLER on the constitutionality and risk of holding its national convention, a senior lawyer, Mr Charles Maduka, an expert in electoral matters said the party would destroy itself if it goes ahead with the planned convention.

He said, “That convention if it holds would destroy APC; INEC has said, ‘You must notify the Commission 21 days before you hold your convention or any activity’, so I wonder why members, including legal experts in the party, are keeping quiet.

“Is there voodoo in the party? There appears to be so much confusion in that party. Why is it so hard to write INEC again that ‘look, since we couldn’t hold the February 26 convention, there’s a fresh date?’

“You changed the date and did not inform INEC even when the commission warned. What I am saying is that INEC may be cajoled into attending the convention but it will be nullified because it’s not a done deal just because INEC attends.

“It does not confer legality on the convention even if INEC attends because someone somewhere will draw the court’s attention to it and it will be nullified,” he said.