ISAN Urges Strong Corporate Governance To Drive $1tn Economy Goal

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has called for stronger corporate governance, innovation, and cybersecurity frameworks as critical enablers of Nigeria’s ambition to build a $1trn economy by 2030.

This position was advanced during the association’s 8th Triennial Delegates Conference held on Thursday in Lagos.

Themed “Nigeria: Towards a $1trn Economy by 2030,” the conference brought together top policymakers, regulators, investors, and business leaders to deliberate on strategies for achieving sustainable national growth.

In his opening remarks, ISAN National Coordinator Mr. Moses Igbrude said that transparency, accountability, and ethical governance are essential pillars of national prosperity.

He stressed that shareholders must look beyond dividends and actively contribute to shaping policies that foster long-term economic stability.

“This conference provides a platform for us to engage in meaningful discussions, share knowledge, and shape policies that will drive our nation’s economic growth.

“As shareholders, our duty extends beyond dividends; we must contribute to building a more stable and prosperous economy,” Igbrude said.

He commended partners, sponsors, and participants for their support and urged all stakeholders to collaborate toward accelerating Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Delivering a presentation titled “The Strategic Role of Insurance in National Development,” Director of Inspectorate at the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Ajibola Bankole, underscored the central role of insurance in fostering economic stability, investment confidence, and resilience against shocks.

Bankole lamented that Nigeria’s insurance penetration remains below one percent of GDP, describing it as a major constraint to growth.

He noted that the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 would address such gaps through enhanced corporate governance, capital adequacy, and consumer protection frameworks.

“The NIIRA 2025 introduces far-reaching provisions designed to create a transparent, competitive, and investment-friendly insurance market. These reforms are not just about compliance; they are about confidence, stability, and long-term value creation,” he said.

He also called for stronger collaboration among insurers, shareholders, and policymakers to unlock opportunities in health, agriculture, and infrastructure, describing insurance as a key catalyst for inclusive economic development.

Also speaking, a cybersecurity expert, Dr. Martin Ikpehai, warned that Nigeria’s trillion-dollar ambition could be jeopardized by weak digital security structures.

Presenting a paper titled “Securing and Protecting the $1trn Economy Against Cyber Terrorism by 2030,” he stressed that cybersecurity must be embedded into every aspect of national economic planning.

Drawing from Australia’s digital transformation model, Ikpehai said cybersecurity investment should be viewed not as a cost but as a growth enabler that builds investor confidence and institutional resilience.

“To achieve a trillion-dollar economy, Nigeria must embed cybersecurity into every aspect of its economic planning. Digital resilience is now synonymous with economic resilience,” he noted.

He urged the establishment of national cybersecurity standards, stronger incident response mechanisms, and enhanced public, private collaboration to mitigate emerging digital threats. Ikpehai also advocated increased investment in cyber education and protection of critical technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G infrastructure.