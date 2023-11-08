‘Isn’t That Violence?’ — PDP Accuses Gov Bello Of Blocking Dino Melaye’s Guber Campaign At Lokoja Stadium

440 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The People’s Democratic party (PDP) has accused Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, of refusing its request to hold the grand finale of its governorship campaign at the Lokoja Stadium.

The PDP national spokesperson , Debo Ologunagba, made the claim in a phone conversation with THE WHISTLER, while responding to a question on what the party was doing to ensure its supporters maintain decorum during and after the polls.

Ologunagba said the likelihood of violence in the state should not be associated with the PDP because the party is not in “control of the security” in the state.

He alleged that violence may come from the ruling APC, adding that the Kogi governor, in further violation of the PDP’s right to campaign, refused the party from using the Lokoja stadium.

“We are not a violent party. Go and ask the All Progressives Congress.

“I gave you a statement about the deputy governorship candidate of APC in Bayelsa State, where he said they should send people into the ocean. It’s an electoral offence.

“We don’t act on violence, we dwell on issues. Look at it now, we were going to do the final campaign in Kogi state on Thursday (but) Governor Yahaya Bello has just refused us the use of the stadium in Lokoja. Come on. Isn’t that violence? They just refused us,” he claimed.

Dino has since announced that his final campaign will be held opposite Senator Ogboha’s House, GRA Lokoja, by 10am on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER reached out to Fanwo Kingsley, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and member of the Ahmed Ododo Guber campaign team for reaction but no response was received.

The Guber election in Kogi appears to be a three-horse race between Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic party (SDP), Dino Melaye (PDP) and Ahmed Ododo of the ruling APC.

Appearing on Channels Television program on Tuesday, Ajaka claimed there was threat to his life early Tuesday in Dekina LGA of the state.

He accused Governor Bello of trying to “force a successor on the people of Kogi state.”

While there are several indications and forecasts of possible incidents of intimidation and violence in the state as witnessed during the November 16, 2019 guber election in the state, the Nigeria Police Force has assured relevant stakeholders of maximum security in the state.

The Inspector General Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun had in a statement recently enjoined all electorates and party supporters and leaders to shun vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act (s).

Egbetokun assured that the police and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of extant laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are caused to face the full wrath of the law.