Israel Approves Death Penalty For Palestinian Convicts

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Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a controversial law introducing the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis, marking a significant shift in the country’s approach to punishment for such offences.

The legislation, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and championed by far right lawmakers, establishes capital punishment by hanging as the default sentence for Palestinians in the West Bank found guilty of what the law describes as “nationalistic” killings. Netanyahu was present in parliament to vote in favour of the measure.

Under the new law, military courts which handle cases involving West Bank Palestinians will be required to impose the death penalty in such cases, although judges may opt for life imprisonment under special circumstances.

Israeli civilian courts, which try Israeli citizens, including Palestinian citizens of Israel, will retain discretion to impose either life imprisonment or the death penalty in cases deemed to be acts of terrorism aimed at harming the state or its citizens.

The legislation will apply only to future cases and is expected to take effect within 30 days. Executions, according to the provisions, are to be carried out within 90 days of sentencing, and the law does not provide for clemency.

The move has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups and legal experts, who argue that the law is discriminatory and could deepen existing tensions.

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Within minutes of its passage, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition challenging the measure before Israel’s highest court, describing it as “discriminatory by design.”

Critics also argue that the law effectively creates a dual system, as it is expected to be applied primarily to Palestinians tried in military courts, while Israeli citizens are less likely to face the same penalty under similar circumstances.

Legal analysts have further questioned whether Israel’s parliament has the authority under international law to legislate for territories such as the West Bank.

Despite the backlash, supporters of the bill insist it is necessary to deter attacks. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, a key advocate of the legislation, described it as a long overdue step and a demonstration of national resolve.

The debate over capital punishment in Israel has long been contentious. Although the death penalty exists under Israeli law for limited offences such as genocide and wartime crimes, it has been used only once in the 1962 execution of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

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Opposition figures have also raised concerns that the new law could complicate future hostage negotiations, particularly in light of past exchanges between Israel and Palestinian groups.

The measure adds to ongoing tensions in the region, with analysts warning it could have far reaching legal, political, and security implications.