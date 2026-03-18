Israel Authorises Military To ‘Target’ Any Senior Iranian Officials

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The Israeli government has officially authorised its military to target and eliminate any senior Iranian official on sight, bypassing the need for case-by-case political approval.

The directive, announced by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday, signals a “no immunity” phase of the war.

“No one in Iran has immunity and everyone is in the crosshairs,” Katz said, following the killing of security chief Ali Larijani and the reported killing of Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

“The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and I have authorised the Israel Defense Forces to target any senior Iranian official for whom an intelligence and operational opportunity arises, without the need for additional approval,” he added.

The announcement coincided with reports that Israel has killed Khatib in an overnight strike in Tehran.

If confirmed, Khatib would be the third high-ranking official lost by the regime in just forty-eight hours, following the confirmed deaths of Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

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While Tehran has held massive funeral processions for Larijani and Soleimani, it has yet to officially confirm Khatib’s status. Israeli officials have already described the operation as a success against one of the primary pillars of Iran’s security apparatus.

The war reached a new economic flashpoint Wednesday with the first reported strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

Facilities at the South Pars gas field in Asaluyeh, the world’s largest shared natural gas deposit, were hit, resulting in fires and prompting Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards to warn neighboring Gulf states to evacuate their energy facilities.

Qatar condemned the strikes as dangerous and irresponsible. Iran retaliated by firing multiple-warhead missiles at Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba.

Israeli emergency services confirmed at least two fatalities in Ramat Gan following the strikes.

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The joint U.S.-Israeli operations have been ongoing since February 28, marking several weeks of escalating strikes in the region.