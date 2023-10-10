Israel-Hamas War: 200,000 Displaced In Gaza, Water, Electricity Shortages Expected, Says UN

World News
By News Agency of Nigeria
Israel-and-Hamas-war

The United Nations humanitarian office on Tuesday said nearly 200,000 people, a tenth of the population, have fled their homes in Gaza since the start of hostilities.

This the organisation said poised for shortages of water and electricity due to a blockade.

“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday.

“Most of them are taking shelter in schools,” Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told a Geneva briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continued.

A World Health Organisation spokesperson said it had reported 13 attacks on health facilities in the Gaza Strip since the weekend and said that its medical supplies stored there had already been used up.

