Israel Launches Airstrikes On Three Major Airports In Iran

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The Israeli military announced on Monday that its air force carried out a large-scale overnight operation, striking three major airports in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and destroying dozens of Iranian aircraft and helicopters.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets targeted aircraft, helicopters, and additional military infrastructure at Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF described the strikes as part of ongoing efforts to degrade the capabilities of the Iranian Air Force and the air wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mehrabad Airport, which has been hit multiple times during the current conflict, was singled out as a key hub used by the IRGC’s Quds Force to transfer weapons and funds to Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East.

The Israeli military said the facility has served as a central node for arming and financing proxy militias in the region.

Footage released by the IDF appeared to show precision strikes on military aircraft, including Mi-17 helicopters, on the tarmac at one of the airports.

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The operation comes amid the broader US-Israel campaign against Iran, often referred to as Operation Epic Fury (or Operation Roaring Lion in Israeli references), which began on February 28, 2026.

The conflict has seen repeated Israeli and American airstrikes on Iranian military targets, with Iran responding through missile and drone barrages.

Iran has so far rejected recent ceasefire proposals and vowed continued resistance.

Iranian state media and officials have condemned the attacks, accusing Israel and the United States of targeting civilian and dual-use infrastructure, though specific details on casualties or damage from Monday’s airport strikes were not immediately available from Tehran.

The strikes on Tehran airports are the latest in a series of deep strikes inside Iran aimed at weakening its air power and logistics networks supporting regional allies.

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As the war enters its second month, tensions remain high, with both sides trading blows and international calls for de-escalation growing louder. The situation on the ground continues to evolve rapidly.