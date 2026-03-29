Israel PM Orders Expansion Of Military Operations In Southern Lebanon

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Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has ordered an expansion of military operations in southern Lebanon, directing troops to widen the existing security buffer zone along the country’s northern frontier.

In a video statement from the Northern Command on Sunday, Netanyahu said the move is aimed at strengthening Israel’s security posture amid persistent cross-border hostilities.

“I have just instructed to further expand the existing security buffer zone. We are determined to fundamentally change the situation in the north,” he said.

The directive comes as tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have intensified in recent months, with near-daily exchanges of fire raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Southern Lebanon has long served as a flashpoint in the decades-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group that wields significant military and political influence in Lebanon.

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The situation has remained volatile since the 2006 Lebanon War, which ended in a fragile ceasefire but left underlying tensions unresolved.

Recent hostilities have included rocket fire, airstrikes and artillery exchanges across the border, forcing evacuations in communities on both sides and heightening humanitarian concerns.

Analysts warn that any further expansion of military operations or miscalculation by either side could trigger a wider confrontation, potentially drawing in regional actors and escalating instability across the Middle East.