Israel PM To Work From Home After Contracting Covid-19

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has contracted the coronavirus.

However, his administration says he is feeling well.

This was published on the Israeli government’s website on Monday.

According to the statement, the PM’s schedules would go unhindered but within the confines of his home.

The statement reads:

“Prime Minister Bennett was found positive for the corona virus.

“The prime minister is feeling well and will continue his agenda as planned from his home.

“The Prime Minister will hold a situation assessment following the attack that took place last night with the participation of the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Internal Security, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the Commissioner of Police and other factors.”

