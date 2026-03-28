Israel Reports Missile Launch From Yemen

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The Israeli military said early Saturday it had detected a missile launch originating from Yemen, marking the first such incident since the outbreak of the current regional conflict.

According to Israeli authorities, the launch raises concerns about a possible expansion of hostilities beyond the immediate theatres of the war.

The development comes hours after Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen warned they were prepared to act if what they described as continued escalation against Iran and the “axis of resistance” persists. The group, however, did not specify the form any potential intervention would take.

Analysts say the involvement of the Houthis could significantly widen the conflict, given their capability to strike targets over long distances and disrupt key maritime routes. The group has previously targeted shipping lanes in the Red Sea and around the Arabian Peninsula, actions it said were in support of Hamas following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

The latest development has heightened fears of a broader regional confrontation, as Iran-backed groups across the Middle East increase their level of engagement.

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In addition to the Houthis, Iran’s allies in Lebanon and Iraq have already joined the conflict, which was triggered by joint United States and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

The situation remains fluid, with concerns that further escalation could draw in more actors and disrupt global trade routes, particularly in critical maritime corridors.