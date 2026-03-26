Israel Says Airstrike Kills Iranian Navy Commander

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Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Alireza Tangsiri, the commander of the naval arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the IDF eliminated the commander of the Revolutionary Guards’ navy, Tangsiri, along with senior officers of the naval command,” Katz said in a video statement.

“The man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping was blown up and eliminated.”

Iran had not immediately commented on the claim at the time of filing this report.

The reported strike is the latest in a series of Israeli operations targeting senior Iranian figures since the start of the joint US-Israeli campaign on February 28.

Israel has previously announced the killing of top officials, including Iran’s supreme leader and key security figures, as the conflict continues to escalate.

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In recent days, Israeli forces have also intensified attacks on Iran’s naval capabilities. Last week, airstrikes targeted several Iranian vessels in the Caspian Sea, including ships equipped with missile systems, support vessels and patrol craft.

The latest development underscores the growing focus on Iran’s maritime assets, particularly amid tensions surrounding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.