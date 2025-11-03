Israeli Forces Open Fire On Palestinians For Crossing ‘Yellow Line’ In Gaza

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Israeli forces have opened fire on Palestinians in southern Gaza for allegedly crossing the “yellow line”, a designated military boundary established under the current ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) described the incident as a “ceasefire violation”, claiming that “terrorists crossed the yellow line and advanced toward IDF troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat.”

“Following the identification, and in order to remove the threat to the troops, the IDF struck the terrorists. IDF soldiers remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the statement added.

The “yellow line” refers to the temporary withdrawal boundary created when the ceasefire came into effect earlier in October 2025.

Under the agreement, Israeli troops were to retreat to positions east of the line, leaving western sections of Gaza under Palestinian control.

However, the line has become a flashpoint, with several reports of Israeli forces firing on civilians attempting to return to areas now lying beyond the demarcation.

The line divides the Gaza Strip, leaving Israel in control of about 53 per cent of the enclave in the truce’s first phase.

The latest incident comes as tension between Israel and Hamas continues to grow, with both sides accusing each other of violating the ceasefire.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful” air strikes on Gaza following claims that Hamas had breached the agreement by attacking troops and staging a “fake recovery” of hostage remains — allegations Hamas denies.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Civil Defence agency, at least nine people, including women and children, were killed in Israeli strikes that followed the escalation.

Turkey, which helped mediate the truce alongside Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, condemned the attacks as an “open violation” of the ceasefire deal.

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday confirmed the identities of three deceased soldiers whose bodies were handed over by Hamas via the Red Cross in Gaza.

Forensic tests confirmed the remains were those of Col Asaf Hamami (40), Capt Omer Neutra (21), and Staff Sgt Oz Daniel (19) — all of whom were taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Under the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire deal that began in early October 2025, Hamas agreed to return all 20 living and 28 dead hostages it was holding.

However, Israel has accused Hamas of deliberately delaying the recovery of the remaining bodies, while Hamas insists it is struggling to locate them under rubble from Israeli air strikes.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that “the Hamas terrorist organisation is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement.”

“We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the hostages,” they added.

The handover, which took place in southern Gaza, marks the latest exchange under the truce, but the slow pace of the process has increased frustration in Israel and among international mediators.

Officials say there has been no progress on key issues tied to the next phase of the ceasefire, including Israeli troop withdrawal, Hamas disarmament, and plans for Gaza’s post-war governance and reconstruction.

Under the ceasefire, Hamas was required to return all living hostages within 72 hours, a condition it reportedly met by releasing 20 Israeli captives in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners and over 1,700 detainees from Gaza.

So far, Israel has handed over the bodies of 225 Palestinians in exchange for 18 Israeli and two foreign hostages returned by Hamas.

Out of the eight remaining dead hostages, six are Israeli, one Tanzanian, and one Thai. They are all believed to have been among the 251 people abducted during the October 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, which killed about 1,200 people.

Israel’s military response that followed left over 68,800 people dead in Gaza, according to Gaza’s health ministry.