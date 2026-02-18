Israeli Soldier Killed In Southern Gaza

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Israel’s military said on Wednesday that a soldier was killed “during combat” in the southern Gaza Strip, while local media reported he was apparently killed by friendly fire.

In a statement, the military said Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, 21, a resident of HaYogev in northern Israel, fell during combat operations in southern Gaza.

Several Israeli media outlets, including state-owned Army Radio, reported that Yafe was likely killed due to misidentification by fellow troops.

Citing senior military officials, Army Radio said an initial investigation indicated he was shot while scanning “suspected buildings” in Khan Younis and was mistakenly identified as a Palestinian militant.

According to Israeli figures, his death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7, 2023 to 925, including five since a fragile ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli fire has killed at least 603 people in Gaza since the ceasefire began, raising the total Palestinian death toll in the enclave to at least 72,063, according to Gaza health authorities.