Israeli Strike Kills 40 In Southern Iran School

At least 40 people, including students, were killed and 48 others injured after Israeli strikes targeted a girls’ primary school in the city of Minab in southern Iran’s Hormozgan province, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

Quoting a provincial official, Iranian broadcaster IRIB said the school was hit during the attacks earlier in the day.

Further details were not immediately available.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early Saturday, claiming it was meant to remove “threats” posed by the Iranian “regime.”

Separate video statements were released by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, which also hinted at supporting efforts for a change in government in Tehran.

Iran termed the strikes a violation of sovereignty, vowed to respond, and launched retaliatory strikes.

The developments come as Oman was mediating talks between Washington and Tehran on Iran’s nuclear programme, and the latest round was held in Geneva on Thursday.