Israel’s Strikes On Lebanon Violate Ceasefire Agreement, Iran President Warns

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, describing them as a clear breach of the recent ceasefire agreement and a sign of bad faith in potential future deals.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords,” Pezeshkian said.

He warned that continued attacks would make ongoing negotiations meaningless, adding: “Our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters.”

The remarks come one day after Israeli forces launched one of the heaviest waves of airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting more than 100 targets including sites in and around Beirut.

The assaults killed hundreds and wounded many more, leading the Lebanese government to declare Thursday a national day of mourning.

Pezeshkian’s statement reaffirms Iran’s longstanding support for Lebanon amid the latest escalation. Tehran has repeatedly said that halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon was a key condition in the two-week truce reached with the United States earlier this week.

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Israeli officials, however, maintain that the US-Iran ceasefire does not cover operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The developments underscore the fragile state of regional de-escalation efforts, as fighting continues on the Lebanese front despite the temporary halt in direct US-Iran hostilities.