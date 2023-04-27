ISWAP Abduct 3 Humanitarian Workers, 2 Others In Borno
Fighters of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) have reportedly abducted three humanitarian staff and two security guards in Borno State.
The victims working with Family Health International (FHI360) in the Ngala area of the state were abducted on Wednesday from their apartment.
Zagazola Makama, a Counterinsurgency Expert in the Lake region disclosed that the terrorists invaded the guest house of the Non-Governmental Organisation in a silent operation and successfully whisked the victims away.
The FHI 360 is a nonprofit human development organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people of the North East.
The organisation, according to the expert, is yet to react officially to the incident.