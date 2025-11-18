ISWAP: Tinubu More Focused on Crushing Opposition Than Acting As C-In-C – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba by suspected ISWAP terrorists.

Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of failing in his primary duty as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

General Uba, who was reportedly leading a military operation in the northeast, was ambushed alongside several troops in an attack believed to have been carried out by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

The military initially denied the incident saying the general walked on foot to the base before later confirming the death.

Atiku said in a statement that the tragedy exposed what he called the government’s “misplaced priorities and failure of political leadership”.

“I am deeply saddened and extremely shocked and disturbed by news making the rounds of the killing of Brig. Gen. Musa Uba by terrorists and the failure of the military hierarchy to clearly explain how it happened or what went wrong, as initial official denials indicated that this was not the case,” he said.

Atiku directly blamed President Tinubu for neglecting national security while allegedly focusing on neutralising political rivals.

“This for me is unequivocally a failure of political leadership as the President seems only more interested in decimating the opposition by all means possible, while forgetting his crucial role as Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces,” he said.

The former Vice President described the slain officer as a patriot who died defending the country.

“Gen. Musa’s death along with the deaths of some of the troops he was leading is one death too many and a bold terrorist resurgence our dear country cannot afford,” Atiku lamented.

Atiku said the renewed attacks showed that terrorism was regaining strength, warning that Nigeria could not afford complacency.

“To Mr. President: the security of the lives of our people is your primary responsibility and you must live up to it or be humble enough to admit incompetence and either ask for help or resign.”

He also stated what his response would have been if he were leading the country.

“If I were President, I would order the military to occupy Borno State or any state under siege by bandits or armed groups until they clear those areas. We must care enough for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our sake.”

The former presidential candidate extended condolences to the armed forces and families of those killed.

“I offer my condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the family of the bereaved and indeed to all Nigerians. May this dark period pass over us as a nation, sooner than later,” he added.