Isyaku Rabiu Resigns As Director Of BUA Foods

An Executive Director in BUA Foods Plc, Isyaku Naziru Rabiu has resigned his position from the company.

Rabiu’s resignation was disclosed on Thursday by Oluseye Alayande, who is the Company Secretary.

“BUA Foods Plc hereby notifies the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Isyaku Naziru Rabiu as a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 17th August 2022,” the company disclosed.

He was appointed to the Board of BUA Foods as an Executive Director in 2021.

Upon his appointment as an Executive Director of BUA Foods (Operations), he was a director for commercial operations in BUA Foods businesses.

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that Isyaku Kabiru Rabiu controls 1,101,654 or 0.006 per cent of the entire N18bn BUA Foods shares, making him the fourth highest shareholder of the company.

In early January 2022, Abdulsamad Rabiu listed his sugar and food firm BUA Foods on the Nigerian stock exchange.

The outgoing BUA Foods Director, who is the nephew of the Chairman of the Company obtained a Bachelors’ degree in Business Economics from the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield (2018).

In 2019, he managed the merger of two cement companies (Cement Company Of Northern Nigeria Plc and Kalambana Cement).

Prior to this, while in Seplat Petroleum Company in 2017, he successfully developed an economic model for upstream oil and gas.