Isyaku, Son Of BUA Group Owner Resigns As Director From Father’s Company

Isyaku Naziru Rabiu Jnr, the son of billionaire businessman Abdusamad Isyaku Rabiu and the Chairman BUA Group has resigned from BUA Foods.

Naziru’s resignation was disclosed by Oluseye Alayande, company Secretary on Thursday.

“BUA Foods Plc hereby notifies the Nigeria Exchange Limited and the investing public of the resignation of Isyaku Naziru Rabiu as a Director on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 17th August 2022,” the company disclosed.

The billionaire’s son was appointed to the Board of BUA Foods as an Executive Director in 2021.

Upon his appointment as an Executive Director of BUA Foods (Operations), he was a director for commercial operations in BUA Foods businesses.

Rabiu, the billionaire businessman, has another son, Kabiru Isyaku Rabiu, as the Group Executive Director.

On the listing document of the company seen by THE WHISTLER, Kabiru Rabiu was appointed to head the Finance and General Purpose Committee, which Isyaku Nasiru Rabiu acted as a member.

Checks by THE WHISTLER revealed that Isyaku Naziru Rabiu controls 1,101,654 or 0.006 per cent of the entire N18bn BUA Foods shares, making him the fourth highest shareholder of the company.

In early January 2022, Abdulsamad Rabiu listed his sugar and food firm BUA Foods on the Nigerian stock exchange.

The billionaire and Kabiru, his son, control a 99. 8 per cent stake in the company, which recently had a market capitalization of nearly N972bn.

Based on findings, Nasiri Rabiu does not have a direct share held in his name as at the time of listing.

The resigning BUA Foods Director obtained a Bachelors’ degree in Business Economics from the University of Hertfordshire, Hatfield (2018).

In 2019, “he managed the merger of two cement companies (Cement Company Of Northern Nigeria Plc and Kalambana Cement).

Prior to this, while in Seplat Petroleum Company in 2017, he successfully developed an economic model for upstream oil and gas.