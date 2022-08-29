‘It Will Be My Legacy’ — Buhari Replies Atiku On Startup Bill, Signs 8 New Bills

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has reacted to a call by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to sign the Nigeria Startup Bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

THE WHISTLER reported that Atiku had earlier on Monday urged Buhari to sign the bill to help stimulate growth in the ICT sector which he noted was already “contributing approximately 18.44% of Nigeria’s GDP as of the end of Q2 in 2022.”

The former vice president had in a tweet identified the sector as “a critical part of my national development plan” and promised to “enthrone a disruptive economic agenda” in the startup ecosystem if elected president in 2023.

But reacting hours after, the Presidency said the Nigeria Startup Bill was formulated by the Executive and would serve as one of President Buhari’s legacies after he leaves office.

The Presidency noted that the bill has yet to be transmitted by the National Assembly.

Quoting Atiku’s tweet, the Presidency said: “The President can only sign the Bill after it has been transmitted from the National Assembly.

“It is worth noting that #NigeriaStartupBill is an Executive Bill, championed by the Presidency & @FMoCDENigeria (Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy); and, when assented to, will be one of Pres. @MBuhari’s major legacies.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari announced late Monday that he had assented to eight new bills that were recently passed by the National Assembly.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Nasiru Baballe Ila, made this known in a news release.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, assented to eight bills recently passed by the National Assembly as detailed below:

“Civil Aviation Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Civil Aviation Act, No. 6, 2006, and enacts the Civil Aviation Act, 2022, to provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in order to promote aviation safety and security, ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented, and consolidate the law relating to civil aviation regulation in Nigeria; provide for an effective legal and institutional framework for the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria in conformity with the standards and recommended practices set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO); and establish rules of operation and divisions of responsibility within the Nigerian civil aviation system in order to promote aviation safety and security; ensure that Nigeria’s obligations under international aviation agreements are implemented; and consolidate the laws relating to the regulation of civil aviation in Nigeria.

“Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Nigerian Metrological Agency (Establishment, etc.) Act, No. 9 of 2003 and enacts the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Act, to provide for comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the regulation of meteorology in Nigeria; advise the Federal Government on all aspects of meteorology; project, prepare and interpret government policies in the field of meteorology; and issue weather forecasts for the safe operation of air-crafts, ocean going vessels and oil rigs in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs);

“The Agency is empowered by this Act as the sole authority to approve, licence, certify and regulate the establishment of meteorological stations for meteorological observations, the operators and operating personnel at a fee to be prescribed by the Agency and where necessary, make regulation in this regard, save for aeronautical meteorological services.

“Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Act Cap. P17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and enacts the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022, charged with the responsibility, amongst others, of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of pharmacy and related matters in Nigeria.

“Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, Cap. N99, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the National Centre for Economic Management and Administration Act, Cap. N14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and enacts the Nigerian Council for Management Development Act, 2022.

“National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) Act, 2022: This Act establishes the National Institute of Credit Administration to regulate the credit management practice and set standards and skills to be attained by persons seeking to become professional credit managers in Nigeria by providing range of services and programmes aimed at keeping Nigerian credit managers and their executives up-to-date by developing their professional skills, elevating their status and inculcating ethics in their service of managing credit for their employers, among others.

“Chartered Institute of Social Work Practitioners (Establishment) Act, 2022: This Act establishes the Institute of Social Work Practitioners charged with the responsibility for training and registration of persons aspiring to become social work practitioners in Nigeria and determine the standards of knowledge and skill to be attained by persons seeking to become registered as chartered social work practitioners, and raise the standards as circumstances may permit; secure, in accordance with the provisions of this Act, the establishment and maintenance of register of corporate members, fellows, associates, honorary fellows, and the publication of the list of registered members; build professional capacities and provide professional guidance to members for enhanced service delivery in the chosen area of the Institute’s professional practice; create and advance consciousness in the professional practice of social work; provide a forum for the interaction of practising social work practitioners and collaborate with individuals, groups and corporate bodies with interest in social work practice with the aims of sharing professional and technical skills, experiences, benefits and research findings for advancement of professional social work; and provide professional proficiencies and guidance to members in practice and to persons who shall practice as social work practitioners; and issue code of conduct booklet to serve as catalyst guiding the professional behaviour of the members of the Institute.

“Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022: This Act repeals the Advertising Practitioners (Registration, etc.) Act, Cap. A7, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and enacts the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act, 2022, to establish a Council for advertising, advertisements and marketing communications as the apex regulatory authority for the Nigerian advertising industry, make provision for the regulation and control of advertising, ensure the protection of the general public and consumers, promote local content and entrench the best international practices.

“Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria Act, 2022: This Act establishes the Counselling Practitioners Council of Nigeria charged with the responsibility of advancing the study, training and practice of counselling profession. Determine the standard of knowledge and skill, to be attained by persons seeking to become registered members of the Counselling Profession and review the standard as circumstances may require; establish and maintain, in accordance with the provisions of this Act, a register of certified members of the Profession and the publication of the list of such members.

“The Act also empowered the Council to secure the professional status and do all such things as may be necessary to promote the interest of its members and the advancement of the art and science of counseling knowledge and efficiency in counseling management and administration in the public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.”