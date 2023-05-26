It Will Not Be Rosy For Now, VP-Elect Shettima Warns

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has warned Nigerians not to expect much from the incoming administration owing to worsening challenges.

Advertisement

Shettima and Bola Tinubu would be inaugurated on May 29 as vice president and president respectively in another democratic succession in the country.

They were declared winners of the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, is also of the APC.

As the reality of the new administration beckons, the former Borno State Governor has poured cold water on any early expectations to reverse the deplorable situation Buhari would be leaving behind.

Listing key issues which would be difficult to crack despite expectations for quick fixes, Shettima said issues of subsidy removal, monetary policy as it surrounds multiple exchange rate windows, and insecurity, to list just a few would make the starting point of the new administration difficult.

Advertisement

Speaking during the Jumat Prayer and Lecture in Abuja on Friday as part of the activities lined up for the May 29 handover ceremony, he described Tinubu as a man of justice and one with capacity to tackle these challenges headlong.

“Tinubu is a fair-minded person. He will do justice to Nigeria irrespective of affiliation with political parties, religious and tribal background.

“We are united by our common heritage of poverty and insecurity among others. This is time for all of us to form a collate into a single force,” he said in his capacity as a representative of Tinubu, who followed the president to the State House.

He stressed that, “Ours is a great nation waiting to unleash its great potential to the world. China was once called a sleeping giant but today, China has woken up.

“Nigeria needs to wake up. We are calling on all of you to pray for us for God’s guidance.

Advertisement

“I want to assure you that Tinubu will hit the ground running.

“We do not have the luxury of time,” he warned adding that, “The challenges facing us are getting worse. We are living in a pressing time.”

He reassured however that, “Be rest assured that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will pay glowing tributes to us.

“The starting point will not be rosy, let me be very honest with you.

“Oil subsidy is albatross on our neck. The multiple exchange rate system is a drain on the national economy.

“There are certain decisions the president-elect will take but in the fullness of time, Nigerians will not only appreciate but also celebrate us.”

Advertisement

Speaking specifically to the women, he promised that, “To my sisters, be rest assured you will be well represented in the incoming administration. Not only this, I promise you, you will be well compensated. ”