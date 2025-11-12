Itauma Recognised At British Sports Awards

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria-born British boxer Moses Itauma has been named the Breakthrough Athlete of The Year at the 2025 British Sports Awards.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable year after his stunning knockout victory over Dillian Whyte in the first round of their bout in Saudi Arabia.

The victory further established his stand as a future world title contender.

Itauma is currently enjoying a perfect professional record of 13 wins with 11 stoppages.

He is on a run of nine stoppages in a row, six of them in the first round.

His promoter, Frank Warren, congratulated him in a Facebook post.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Moses Itauma on achieving the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year award. SJA British Sports Awards 2025.”

Teen footballer Michelle Agyemang won the women’s Breakthrough Athlete of the Year after scoring on her England debut within 41 seconds and helping the Lionesses reach the Euro 2025 final.

Golf legend Rory McIlroy was honoured as Sportsman of the Year after another brilliant season that included his Masters victory and Ryder Cup success.

Chloe Kelly was named Sportswoman of the Year for her contributions to England’s Euro title defence, while the Lionesses were voted Sports Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton received the SJA President’s Award for her consistent excellence at both club and international levels.

Itauma will headline another Queensberry bill, when he faces Jermaine Franklin in the main event of their latest Magnificent Seven Show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on January 24.