Itauma To Face Franklin In Manchester In Manchester Boxing Show

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria-born British boxer Moses Itauma will headline another Queensberry bill, when he faces Jermaine Franklin in the main event of their latest Magnificent Seven Show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on January 24.

Franklin (24-2, 15 KOs) is well-known to British audiences, having gone the 12-round distance in spirited defeats against former Itauma opponent Dillian Whyte and two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, during five months between November 2022 and April 2023.

Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs), the WBA’s No. 1-ranked contender, was originally slated to top the bill on December 13 alongside the evergreen fan favourite Derek Chisora in separate bouts, before news broke of Kubrat Pulev opting to box Murat Gassiev – conflicting with the sanctioning body’s order days before to negotiate terms with the 20-year-old.

Instead, now rather than wait on the sidelines for the Pulev-Gassiev winner, Itauma can bank rounds against a durable opponent in Franklin, who ended a 16-month layoff in September with a narrow 10-round points win over Ivan Dychko on the Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford undercard.

Elsewhere on the card, some tasty tussles have been announced to begin the new year, including another crossroads clash at light heavyweight as Frank Warren marks 45 years as a licensed British boxing promoter with a big start to 2026.

Itauma was expected to fight on 13 December before a raft of issues delayed his return.

Advertisement

The Briton had several potential opponents turn him down before the WBA ordered him to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev for the WBA ‘Regular’ heavyweight title.

Pulev then announced he would be fighting Russian Murat Gassiev on 12 December.

Itauma is on a run of nine stoppages in a row, six of them in the first round and his most recent win was a one-round destruction of Dillian Whyte in August.

The only defeats on Franklin’s record are to Anthony Joshua and Whyte.

Also on the card in Manchester is an all-British featherweight bout between Liam Davies and Zak Miller.

Advertisement

Itauma had an unbeaten amateur career, turning professional with a record of 24 wins with 11 wins by knockout. He claimed gold medals in Schools, Juniors, Youth European and the Heavyweight Youth World Gold Medal.