ITF, NCDMB Empower 100 Nigerian Youths With Vocational Skills

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has facilitated the training of 100 Nigerian youths in vocational skills programme sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The six-month training is expected to help the trainees contribute to employment creation in the country.

In 2021 a total of 254 youths were trained in the first edition of the vocational programme.

The vocational programme covers eight skills areas which include information and communication technology; electrical/electronic technology; industrial automation and mechatronics; instrumentation and process control.

Others are mechanical services and maintenance; mobile phone repairs and troubleshooting; residential air-conditioning and refrigeration maintenance and building technology.

“With our 60:20:20 training policy, we insist that at least 60 percent of our beneficiaries will have a clear line of sight to gainful employment and or are equipped to start their own businesses,” said the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Wabote at the kick-off ceremony.

Wabote who was represented by the General Manager Capacity Building Division, Dr. Ama Ikuru said the success of the first edition triggered the partners to embark on the second edition which would increase the beneficiaries to 354.

According to the NCDMB boss, the Board trains 2,000 Nigerians in different skill areas and through direct intervention.

“Over 3,000 Nigerians benefitted from the Board’s sponsored or facilitated training programmes in 2021, and a higher number is expected in 2022 to cushion the effect of COVID 19 and the challenges being faced in the wider economy,” he added.

The Director-General of ITF, Joseph Ari said, “This kind of synergy is vital to actualize our respective mandates and effectively address most of the problems confronting the country, especially unemployment and poverty and their effects on national life.”