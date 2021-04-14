ITF, Nigerian Air Force Seal Pact To Enhance Productivity

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Industrial Training Fund has signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding, with the Nigerian Air Force and a private firm, to establish the framework with which the parties will work together for optimal performance as well as enhance productivity.

The Director-General, Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari, said the MoU will be pursued with vigour and all the seriousness it deserves, so that greater success would be the catalyst that would drive their intentions.

While commending men and officers of the Air Force for their sacrifice in keeping the nation safe, Ari explained that over the years, ITF had redirected it’s focus on technical and vocational training.

He explained that over the years, the ITF had redirected it’s focus on technical, vocational training and education, adding that the developed nations are where they are today because of the initiative.

He said, “Even here in Abuja, we have a model of a skills training centre and the model was brought in from the Singaporean experience of the institute for technical education and services of Singapore.

“We brought a semblance of it here to experience with five trade areas, Mechatronics and Autotronics, Computer Networking, ICT, Facility Technology as well as culinary in both African and Western cuisine.

“The ITF is well positioned to work hand in hand with the Nigerian Air Force.”

Chief of The Air Staff, Air Marshal, Oladayo Amao, represented by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, noted that in line with the focus of the Federal Government in promoting indigenous technology, the Nigerian Air Force has been looking inwards to gradually wean itself of over dependence on foreign technology and to become more innovative and resourceful.

The Managing Director, Equipment and Protective Application International Limited, Engineer, Kola Balogun, assured that the MOU entered would be for the overall economic benefit and development of the nation.