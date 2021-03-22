ITF Seeks Investors Support In Production Of Locally-Made Smartphones

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Industrial Training Fund is seeking the support of investors in the production of locally made Smartphones in the country.

The Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of ITF, Joseph Ari, stated this on Monday on the occasion of the graduation ceremony of the trainees of the ITF/Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board Vocational Skills Training programmein Abuja.

Ari had in December last year presented the locally produced 4D smart mobile cell phone from locally sourced materials to the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

He said following the presentation, the agency is now shopping for investors to collaborate with the Fund for the production of these Smartphones.

He said in conjunction with NCDMB, the ITF has trained 255 youths in various technical and vocational skills

.

Ari explained that the training and graduation of the beneficiaries were the outcome of the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to empowering countless Nigerian youths with cutting-edge technical and vocational skills training to tackle the challenges of poverty and unemployment bedevilling the country.

He noted that the training and empowerment of 255 unemployed youths with technical vocational skills lasted for six months, adding that the trainees were given hands-on training in various technical and vocational skills.

His words; “In order for the trainees to acquire professional certification, the Model Skills Training Centre implemented the programme in collaboration with three professional bodies namely; the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Engineering Craftsmen – COREN and CISCO Academy, who equipped them with skills in Industrial Automation and Mechatronics, Instrumentation and Process Control, I.T Essentials/ Comp-TIA A+, Mobile Phone troubleshooting and repairs, Electrical Electronics Technology, Building Technology, Residential Air conditioning, Mechanical Services and, Catering and event Management.

“We have no doubt that given the hands-on nature of the six-month training, which was comprised three-months intensive training at the MSTC and 3-months practical attachment, the graduands will no doubt contribute immensely to the development of the national economy.

“I am thrilled to inform you that from this training, our trainees were able to assemble the first indigenous GSM Smartphone. As of today, plans are under way to seek collaborations from investors to partner with the ITF to boost this innovation.”

While commending the Executive Secretary and Management of the NCDMB for the collaboration and sponsorship of the trainees, he called on other stakeholders to partner the ITF to conduct similar programmes to empower the teeming Nigerian youths with requisite skills.

According to him, “Our commitment to skills acquisition is premised on the fact that it remains the most viable and sustainable solution to combating the rising unemployment and poverty that have continued to defy our best efforts as governments and non-governmental actors.

“Skills remain the currency of the 21st century economy. In recognition of the fact that when you catch the young ones early enough, the attraction to hands-on skills persists all through their lives.

“Going forward, the objective of the Centre is to ensure that as many Nigerians as possible are equipped with the skills for entrepreneurship and employability in order to avert the attendant effects of poverty and unemployment that have manifested themselves in our dear country in the form of rising criminality including kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and many other antisocial behaviours.

“We however believe that for this to happen, all Nigerians across the various strata of society should heed our clarion call for synergy with the ITF.”

While congratulating the trainees for their resilience and hard work during the training, Ari charged them to resist the temptation of selling off any of the start-up kits that would be given to them.

Also speaking, the Director General of NCDMD, Simbi Wabote, underscored the need for skills acquisition among the Nigerian youths to overcome the challenges of unemployment and poverty.