ITF To Commence Strict Regulation Of Vocational Training Centres

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Trust Fund ITF, Joseph Ari has announced the commencement of strict regulations of vocational training centers to check the quality of graduates of skills acquisition centres.

Ari disclosed this during a media briefing on the 2022 to 2025 ITF strategic policy direction on Monday in Jos.

He stated that standardization and certification are core aspects of the mandate of the ITF, adding that the Fund will continue to monitor, evaluate and certify vocational skills acquired by apprentices, craftsmen and technicians in collaboration with relevant organisations.

He said “In this area, the Fund will focus on ensuring full adherence to standards and regulating vocational skills training outfits through the accreditation of skills training centres and certification of all skills training in line with the Act.

“To actualize this, the Fund will develop National Occupational Standards (NOS), evaluate and certify apprentices, technicians and craftsmen, train and certify learning and development professionals, create and maintain a data bank on skills training.”

Ari stressed that when these regulations are fully in place, they will lead to the development of a robust NOS, create a pool of certified apprentices, technicians, craftsmen, assessors, verifiers, certified learning and development professionals.

He also added that the Fund will procure and provide start-up packs for trainees in the coming years, and expressed optimism that the outcome will guarantee at least 27,000 skilled and employable youths under the National Industrial Skills Development Program.