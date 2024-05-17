Its A Crime To Buy Pre-registered Sim Cards, NCC Warns Nigerians

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday warned Nigerians against buying pre-registered SIM cards, stating that this as a criminal offence attracting dire consequences.

The NCC had directed telecommunications operators to enforce complete network barring on all phone lines for which subscribers fail to link their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

This was to address the challenges of data collection and enhance national security.

The NCC on its official X platform decried the use of pre-registered SIM cards, noting that it compromises the accuracy of consumer information and national security.

The advisory read, “Buying pre-registered SIM cards is criminal and may lead to imprisonment, implication in identity theft, financial fraud, kidnapping and armed robbery.”

Highlighting further dangers associated with pre-registered SIM purchases, thr NCC said it undermines the reliability of data collected on consumers, thus challenging authorities’ ability to probe to identify and apprehend the criminals.

The warning aims to educate the public on the risks associated with pre-registered SIM cards and encourage compliance with legal guidelines to enhance national security.