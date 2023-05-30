‘Its A Joke Taken Too Far,’ –TUC Reacts To Tinubu’s Fuel Subsidy Removal

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has expressed displeasure over the confirmation of the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu.

The president during his inauguration on Monday announced that the era of fuel subsidy is “gone”.

Reacting on Tuesday, the union in a statement co-signed by it’s President Festus Osifo and the Secretary General, Nuhu Toro said that the President should tarry awhile to give room for robust dialogue as the subsidy is a “delicate” matter.

Osifo said Tinubu cannot unilaterally take a decision on subsidy removal, noting that the masses must not be made to suffer the inefficiency of successive governments.

The Congress said “While listening to Tinubus’s Inaugural Address, we were at first encouraged, by his pledge to lead as a servant of the people and to always consult and dialogue, especially on key and knotty national issues.

“But we were subsequently taken aback, even horrified, when he announced the withdrawal of subsidy on petroleum products.

“If by this (removal), he means increases in pump price and the exploitation of the people by unregulated and exploitative deregulated prices, then it’s a joke taken too far.

“We dare say that this is a very delicate issue that touches on the lives, if not very survival, of particularly the working people, hence ought to have been treated with utmost caution, and should have been preceded by robust dialogue.”

He added, “It is not for nothing the Buhari government pushed this to the new administration, but we expect the Tinubu government to be wise on such a sensitive issue and be more explicit in its pronouncement.

“This is to avoid contradictory interpretation when comparing his written statement, what he said and the provision in 2023 appropriation act.”

Osifo also noted that the President failed to delve into or reveal his plans on how to tackle and address the issue of poor and unchecked deterioration in industrial relations, health and judiciary sectors, which overtime has led to prolonged strike and industrial actions