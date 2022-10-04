‘It’s Been 48Hrs’ – Joeboy Dares Singer Asa To Act On N300m Copyright Infringement Notice

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian music star, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus, popularly known as Joeboy, has dared singer Asa to go ahead with her threat to institute a copyright infringement suit against him.

Asa, in a copyright infringement notice dated September 30, asked Joeboy and his producer Tempoe to pay her N300 million for the alleged use of an undisclosed copyrighted material belonging to her in his song ‘Contour’.

Asa also asked Joeboy to remove the song from all digital platforms within twenty-four hours, issue a written apology, and allocate a sixty-percent publishing split to her.

Joeboy released ‘Contour’ in August 2022 with production by Tempoe, who also produced his previous hit song “Sip (Alcohol)”.

Asa served him the notice a few weeks after the release of the song.

According to the notice, “Contour” infringed on the copyright of a musical composition that was created by Asa in a recording session that took place on September 22nd, 2022, with Tempoe in attendance at that said session.

Reacting to the notice, Joeboy took to his Instagram page to share the notice while daring Asa to make good her threat.

In a follow-up post, he wrote: “Cos I dey always do love and light you think sey I be soft meat. You said I have 24 hours; it’s been 48hours, do something.”

STREAM ‘CONTOUR’ BELOW: