‘It’s Black Market Judgement’- Enugu Labour Party Kicks Against Court Ruling

The director general of the Labour Party Campaign Organization in Enugu State, Amb Fidel Ayogu, Wednesday, said the party in the state is not enmeshed in any crisis.

This followed the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja which ordered the re-run of the party’s governorship primary following a suit filed by Chief Evarestus Nnaji against the emergence of Barr Chijioke Edeoga as LP’s guber candidate in the state. Nnaji had in the suit claimed that he was excluded from the primary that produced Edeoga.

Speaking in a programme monitored by THE WHISTLER in Enugu, Chief Ayogu, a former member of the House of Representatives representing Udenu/Igboeze North Federal Constituency, said, “Edeoga’s name was uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The pronouncement did not sack Edeoga, it ordered a re-run.

“It is a black market judgement. The ruling did not follow the Electoral Law. It is being challenged in the Appeal. That judgement is purchased. The challenger wasn’t an aspirant. He is not even in the party in the state.

“The jittery option is on the atmosphere. We are not deterred. The complainant did not join Edeoga in the suit. Again, the judgement ordering the re-run erred because it was not prayed for by the complainant. Nnaji prayed to be declared the rightful guber candidate of Labour in the state. There was no ground for the judgement for a re-run.”