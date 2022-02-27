‘It’s Clear Where The People Stand,’–Ortom Celebrates PDP By-Election Victory In Plateau

Dr Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, weekend, expressed happiness over the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded by-election in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency seat.

THE WHISTLER reports that Governor Ortom was the chairman of the PDP campaign council of the election.

Ortom praised the “perseverance and determination of the PDP faithful and its candidate that earned the victory”, and commended Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who was the co-chairman of the campaign council “for holding firm the party’s structures in the run-up to the election.”

Ortom said, “With this victory, it is no longer in doubt where the people stand in 2023. It is a clear roadmap that Nigerians have aligned with the PDP in its mission to rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the misrule of the APC.”

Governor Ortom said “despite the intimidation by agents of the state government in Plateau State, the people demonstrated their resolve and indomitable spirit in the pre-election, during the election and even post-election.”

He assured Nigerians that the PDP would live up to its billings by working for the “peace, welfare and restoration of security of the citizens of the country.”

Governor Ortom said PDP would return Nigeria to an egalitarian society ‘where every citizen irrespective of tribe or religion can pursue their legitimate ambition in any part of Nigeria without fear of intimidation or molestation’.

He said that even though the PDP lost in the state Assembly by-election, ‘it was a slim margin. This means that our projection is on course’.

Our correspondent reports that the PDP candidate in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election, Hon Musa Agah Avia, was declared the winner after he polled a total of 40,343 votes.

Avia, who is the current member representing Irigwe/Rukuba Constituency in the Plateau State House Assembly, was followed by the Peoples Redemption Party’s candidate, Mohammed Adams Gwani, who polled 37, 857 votes, while the ruling APC candidate, Joseph Abbey Aku, came third, polling 26, 111 votes.