‘It’s Criminal Act’ — FRSC Goes After Vehicles With Rotating Number Plates

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
Federal-Road-Safety-Corps-FRSC
Federal Road Safety Corps

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has declared that using rotating number plates on vehicles is criminal and illegal. It warned that full wrath of the law would be meted on anyone caught using them.

The FRSC was reacting to a viral social media video of a vehicle with interchanging Nigerian number plates.

The number plates on one side showed KUJ-304BV while flipping it displays ‘Presidency – 01B-266 FG’ on the other side.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, recalled that a video recently trended on social media showing a vehicle with KUJ-304BV on one side and ‘presidency 01B-266FG’ on the other side.

He said the FRSC Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, has ordered a full investigation into the trend.

Biu said the FRSC, “does not produce a number plate with such double features, only one number can be assigned to one vehicle and its owner at the same time.”

The Acting Corps Marshal warned, “Nigerians from replicating same as it is considered a criminal act which has its place in law.”

