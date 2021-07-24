It’s Dangerous To Compromise Standards When Raising Children—Simi

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi has advised parents not to compromise standards when raising their children.

She advised parents to ensure that male and female children should be raised with the same standards, adding that it is wrong to prioritize one over the other.

The singer made this known through her official Instagram page on Saturday while speaking on how the difference in parenting affects both men and women in the society.

She said, “Many of our parents raised our girls and raise themselves. If their boys fumble they say ‘boys will be boys if their girls fumble they say she is wayward or not raised right. Hence, more effort is put into raising girls.”

Speaking further, the vocalist said that while women were taught to be good wives and mothers, men were taught to make money.

However, she advised that women should be taught to also “take risks and prioritize themselves.”

The singer advised that men should be taught how to respect the way they want to be respected “but should be allowed to be vulnerable,” adding that “many men are suffering and dying inside for the permission to cry.”

She stated that her post was not aimed at attacking anyone adding,

“Raise your boys well, teach them to be good people. Raise your girls well, teach them to be strong and more.