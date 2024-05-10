‘Its My Last Year In Paris’ – Mbappe Confirms PSG Departure

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

PSG star, Kylian Mbappe has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season after seven years in Paris.

Mbappe’s contract will expire in June and he has confirmed that he will not be renewing the deal, bringing an end to his hugely successful time with the Parisians.

Advertisement

He made the announcement in a video on his social media account on Friday evening ahead of PSG’s clash with Toulouse on Sunday.

Mbappe said: “I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes,

“It’s my last year at Paris St-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.”

Mbappe is leaving PSG as the club’s record top scorer with 255 goals in all competitions, he will make his final Ligue 1 appearance for the club against Metz on May 19.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old described the opportunity to represent PSG as a great honour.

Mbappe said: “It’s a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world.

“It allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions.

“It’s hard and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that. But I think I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years.”

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 for a reported fee of £165.7m.

Advertisement

He is expected to join Real Madrid and the announcement will take place after the Champions League final.