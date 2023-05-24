‘It’s Still Very Much Alive’ — Lai Mohammed Denies Buhari’s Alleged Dissolution Of FEC

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Contrary to earlier reports, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has refuted reports claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the Federal Executive Council (FEC) during a valedictory session held on Wednesday.

Advertisement

FEC is the highest executive body of Nigeria’s federal government responsible for deliberating on and making decisions concerning the policies, programmes, and projects of the federal government.

The council, which serves as an advisory body to the President, is composed of the President as the chairman, the Vice President, ministers appointed by the President, and some special advisers and heads of government agencies as determined by the President.

Contrary to rumors circulating in some media outlets, Mohammed stated that the reports of the FEC’s dissolution were entirely false.

“I just want to make this clarification. While we were at the chambers there was a false breaking news that the federal executive council has been dissolved that is not correct,” the minister told journalists after today’s FEC meeting.

“As a matter of fact, we have been directed by the president that we should all go back and return to our offices. So, it is not true that the federal executive council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive.

Advertisement

“We have all been directed to go back to our offices and ensure that we continue to work right to the end of 29 of May. So please ignore the fake news.”

President Muhammadu will be handing over to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at an inauguration ceremony scheduled to take place in Abuja.