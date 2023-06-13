It’s Time To Work, FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe Declares

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, has declared it’s time to work after her inauguration as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ireti joined 108 other senators during the inauguration where Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were elected Senate President and Deputy respectively.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on the sideline of her reception, which drew a mammoth crowd, Ireti restated her commitment to her campaign promises declaring that, “after the election, it’s time to work.”

She said no more “monkeying around” as issues such as unemployment, inclusivity challenge, people with disabilities, among others must be given the necessary treatment in the FCT.

“I would have the constituency office, everybody can go there. No one will seek for me and will not see me.

“Issues in Education, employment, health, name it; there must be somebody to attend to people.

“Women, people with disabilities, I am definitely going to open my door. So it’s going to be an inclusive government,” she said.

“I am for everybody, that’s why I was elected in such a landslide victory.”

Ireti of the Labour Party defeated Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, scoring 202,175 votes during the February 25 general elections.

Aduda polled 100,544 votes while Angulu Dobi of the APC placed third with 78,905 votes.

Aduda had spent 12 years in the Senate.

