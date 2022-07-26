It’s Worrisome, Depressing Shutting Down Schools In Abuja – Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi, has decried the shutting down of schools across the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja describing it as worrisome and depressing.

Obi made his feelings known on Tuesday morning in a message posted on his Facebook page.

The federal government through the FCT Ministry of Education had on Monday shut down some government-owned schools for fear of being attacked by terrorists.

The decision comes two weeks after terrorists attack on the Kuje Correctional Center, a prison center in Abuja, freeing hundreds of criminals including Boko Haram terrorists.

While the schools across the FCT have been relatively safe, the renewed attacks across the Nigerian capital especially weekend attacks which led to the killings of an army captain and two other soldiers have led to immediate closure of schools.

While acknowledging it was to protect the students, Obi said it was a sign of weakness even as he said lifting people out of poverty can solve the crisis.

The former Anambra State Governor said, “The proposed closure of some schools in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, is not only worrisome but depressing.

“As a firm believer in the transformative role of education, I am saddened by how education in Nigeria has continued to be stifled by insecurity, avoidable industrial action of unions and poor funding, all arising from poor governance.

“The affected students of these colleges, when added to the millions of students already languishing at home due to ASUU Strike and the 18.5 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all add to the painful burden that slows the nation down on its journey to development,” he added.

He pointed out that “While I understand this decision by the government as a measure of keeping our students safe, I reiterate that insecurity can be fought permanently by lifting people out of poverty, through support for small businesses and the creation of jobs, adequately employing more training and equipping our security personnel.”

According to him, “The government, in keeping to its duties of protecting the lives of citizens, must be proactive in its actions.

“I urge the government to do all within its power to arrest the high level of insecurity in the nation, to enable our students safely return to schools, and for our nation to return to the part of progress.”