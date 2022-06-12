I’ve Lost ‘Total Confidence’ In Ohanaeze Ndigbo–Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi, weekend, berated Ohanaeze Ndigbo after his bid to secure the candidature of the All Progressives Congress presidential ticket failed.

The contest was won by Senator Ahmed Tinubu.

Umahi could only score 38 votes, apparently from his state delegates, while Tinubu garnered 1, 271 votes.

Umahi spoke at Uburu during the maiden matriculation ceremony of King David University of Medical Sciences. Uburu is his country home.

Quoting him, “I have lost total confidence in the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural organisation, and will openly confront anyone who challenges the Ebonyi agenda.”

While expressing shock over vote trading by South-East delegates at the polls, Gov Umahi said, “I had a series of meetings with the party’s chairmen in the five states of the zone in the company of its national vice-chairman.

“I implored on the delegates that the issue was not about me but the mood of the Igbos in the nation. I implored that they should vote for any south-east aspirant so that when the votes are counted, we would not be missing.

“We would have made a strong statement in the process that the Igbo are eminently qualified with due capacity to lead the country.

“They will come later to preach about Igbo unity and its agenda but henceforth, the only agenda I know is the Ebonyi agenda. This shows that even if we have equal number of local government areas and delegates such as other zones, we would still trade our votes.

“We are currently regarded as people who can sell anything but they should remember that anyone who betrays his brother will lose the trust of those who gained from the betrayal.

“There was no sort of lobbying I did not receive, but I maintained that it was about bringing the marginalisation of the Igbos to the fore.

“You (Ebonyi delegates) have made yourselves reference points of steadfastness in the country and when people are seeking for trustworthy people, they will come for you.”