IWD 2026: NAWOJ Urges NASS, N/Central Governors To Fast-Track Special Seats Bill

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As the world marks International Women’s Day 2026, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Zone D (North Central), has called on the National Assembly and six North-Central state governors to help fast-track the Special Seats Bill.

The legislation seeks dedicated legislative seats for women as a corrective measure against decades of systemic exclusion from political power.

Speaking through a statement issued by Zonal Secretary Mrs. Juliana Ose Ofoku, NAWOJ Zone D Vice President Mrs. Chizoba Ogbeche tied the call to this year’s IWD theme “Give to Gain”, arguing that investing in women’s political participation is not a favour but a national imperative.

Ogbeche stressed that supporting women’s socio-economic empowerment as political participation is not an act of charity but a strategic investment that benefits the entire nation.

She further noted that in Nigeria, women continue to demonstrate leadership across communities, professions, and sectors, however, women representation in political decision-making remains critically low despite constituting nearly half of the country’s population.

Advertisement

The vice president, who maintained that women occupy only a small percentage of seats in legislative and executive positions, stressed that this imbalance weakens inclusive governance and limits the diversity of perspectives needed for national development.

“NAWOJ therefore uses the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026 to strongly reiterate the urgent need for the passage of the Special Seats Bill for Women in Nigeria’s legislature.

“The proposed legislation seeks to create additional seats for women in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary but necessary measure to address the long-standing underrepresentation of women in political leadership.

“Passing the Special Seats Bill is a clear demonstration of the principle of ‘Give to Gain.’ By giving women fair opportunities to participate in governance, Nigeria stands to gain stronger democratic institutions, more inclusive policymaking, and better representation of the interests of families, communities, and future generations.

“As an association committed to promoting gender equity through responsible journalism and advocacy, NAWOJ calls on members of the National Assembly, six state governors in the North Central geo-political zone; political parties, policymakers, civil society organisations, and the media to support and accelerate the passage of the Special Seats Bill ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the statement read in part.

Advertisement

“We commend the civil society for its role in championing advocacy for the passage of the Special Seats Bill and urge the media to continue amplifying women’s voices, highlighting gender issues, and holding leaders accountable to commitments that promote inclusion and justice.

“We also call on the state governments and the FCT, institutions, and citizens to take deliberate actions that support gender equality including investing in women’s education, ensuring equal economic opportunities, strengthening laws and policies that protect women’s rights, and creating pathways for women’s political participation and leadership.

“At this critical moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, we reiterate the urgent need for reforms that will expand women’s representation in governance, including policies and legislation that promote gender inclusion in political leadership.

“Let us commit to building a future where every woman and girl can thrive, lead, and contribute meaningfully to the progress of our nation.

“On this International Women’s Day, NAWOJ reaffirms its commitment to championing women’s rights, advancing gender-responsive governance, and ensuring that Nigerian women are not only heard but fully represented where decisions about their lives and futures are made.

“When we give women the opportunity to lead, Nigeria gains a stronger democracy and a more inclusive future,” the statement declared.