IWD: The Women In My Cabinet Are Exceptional, I’m Proud Of Them, Buhari Says

Ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrated yearly on March 8, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the country has the brightest women, and working with them in his cabinet has been a progressive growth in the last eight years.



The president, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, Speaking on the 2023 theme, “DigitALL” innovation and technology for gender equality.

He said the government is working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realizing their universal rights.



Buhari acknowledges that Nigerian women are courageous, dedicated, smart, and intelligent, and work tirelessly in achieving results despite the fields they find themselves.

He stated that those in his cabinet are exceptional in their work.



The statement by Adesina reads “ President Muhammadu Buhari joins Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognizing the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.



“The president is proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government, and the international community as Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the start-up act, which creates endless opportunities for Nigerians in the technology space.

“The president trusts that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.”



However, Buhari pledges the commitment of the government to promoting gender equality, and respect for the rights of women as women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.



He also appreciated efforts by the amazons who have served “meritoriously” as partners in progress witnessed on the political, economic, and social fronts of the nation.

Buhari currently has seven women as Ministers in his cabinet.

They are:

Zainab Ahmed, Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Sadiya Umar Farouq, Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

Pauline Tallen, Honourable Minister of Women Affairs

Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, Honourable Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

Sharon Ikeazor, Honourable Minister of State for Environment

Gbemisola Saraki, Honourable Minister of State for Transportation

Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Honourable Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)