Iwobi Releases Debut EP, Features Aston Villa’s Onana

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Nigerian footballer cum rapper, Alex Iwobi, has released his debut extended play (EP) ‘More to Life’.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who plies his trade for Fulham, an English Premier League (EPL) club and goes by the stage name ‘17’, put out the nine-track project across streaming platforms in the early hours of Thursday.

Songs on the body of work include ‘Track 0’, ‘Mine’, ‘Bussdown’, ‘Joanna’, ‘Proper’, ‘Double Double’, ‘By My Side’, ‘Joga Bonito’ and ‘Letter’.

He also features fellow footballer Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana, Nigerian singer Fido, British duo SPKS and rapper Giddi.

Iwobi began his professional football career at Arsenal FC in 2015, transferred to Everton FC in 2019, and subsequently moved to Fulham FC in 2023.

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He represented England at the under-18 level but made his senior international debut for Nigeria in October 2015, and has 98 appearances for the national team.

He was part of the Super Eagles squads at the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019 (finishing third), 2021, 2023 (being runner-up) and 2025 (finishing third).

In 2024, Iwobi launched his music career under the stage name ’17’ — a reference to his shirt number at Fulham.

His debut song titled ‘Don’t Shoot’ was released in June 2024 and featured contributions from former Arsenal teammate Chuba Akpom (performing as Skoli) and Medy Elito (also known as Don-EE).

In October 2024, Iwobi followed up with his second song ‘What’s Luv?’ featuring artists SPKS and MBrown